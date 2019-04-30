Gap analysis and required support Capacity

Lack of MRV experts on the ground: External support, through training by international experts, development of training courses, and preparation of printed materials and publications targets at experts and wider audience is required

Regulatory gap

Nigeria have existing climate change policy framework such as those defined in its NDC. The NDC refers to the Nigeria Climate Change Policy Response and Strategy which aims to strengthen national institutions and mechanisms (policy, legislative and economic) to establish a suitable and functional framework for climate change governance.

This serves as basis for the establishment of the MRV system, wherein the DCC can take initiative and provide the necessary guidelines for its implementation.

Financial gap

No allocation of funds from the current government budget for the establishment and operationalization of the MRV in Nigeria. At initial stages, existing structures, institutions and processes will be applied for the MRV. Additional financial support might be required with the establishment of new institutions for designing MRV standards, until the full operationalization of the domestic MRV system

Presentation of Grid Emission Factor for the Nigerian Power Sector

Mr. Raymond Caguioa stated that the presentation covered a summary of the process for the establishment of the grid emission factor for the Nigerian National Grid and the process of its update As well as brief training plan for data collection for the update of the grid emission factor.

In presenting the overview Mr. Raymond Caguioa mention that there is an existing Clean Development Mechanisms (CDMs) Standardized Baseline (SB) ASB0034 Grid Emission Factor for the West African Power Pool, covering a number of countries including Nigeria but there is need to develop a grid emission factor specific to Nigeria’s specific conditions. Mr. Raymond Caguioa further mentioned that consultations have already been done with UNFCC Secretariat, RCC in Lomé, and the Designated National Authority (DNA) for CDM in Nigeria agreed to develop a grid emission factor which will be updated by the NDA every year.

According to him “The emission factor of the Nigerian National Grid is determined following the provisions of the “Tool to calculate the emission factor for an electricity system” ver.07.0.

The data applied covers the information provided as part of the initial submission of ASB0034 covering Nigeria, as well as the data collected as part of the project.

The approaches and steps are:

1. Identify the relevant electricity system

2. Choose whether to include off-grid power plants in the project electricity system (optional)

3. Select a method to determine the operation margin (OM)

4. Calculate the operating margin emission factor according to the selected method

5. Calculate the build margin (BM) emission factor

6. Calculate the combined margin