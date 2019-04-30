Adeleke’s School Testimonial: Police Dragged to Court for Torturing Registrar’s Wife, Son

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigerian Police Force have been dragged to court over unlawful arrest, detention and torture of the wife of an Osun State school Registrar and her son, Rofiat Oladepo and Abdulahi Oladepo.

The police had raided and arrested the duo over an alleged offence committed by the husband over issuance of school testimonial to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Rofiyat Oladepo and Abdulahi Oladepo have filed an originating summons against the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, Asistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Adeleye Oyebade, Police Service Commission, ASP John Faluyi and Attorney General of the Federation for the enforcement of fundamental rights to dignity, personal liberty and fair hearing.

Applicants sought the following reliefs from the court namely:

“A declaration that the arrest of the applicants by the respondents and their agents on proxy for the crime allegedly committed by 1st Applicant’s husband is in contravention of their fundamental right to dignity of human person as guaranteed by section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 5 of the African charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“A Declaration that it is unlawful and unconstitutional for the respondents to arrest and detain the applicants for the crime allegedly committed by 1st Applicant’s husband for Thirty Three (33) hours on proxy arrest and same is in contravention of their fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“A declaration that arrest and detention of the applicants at Assistant Inspector General Of Police Office Zone XI, Osogbo, Osun State by the respondents and their agents on proxy is in contravention of their fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“An award of N1b against the respondents in favour of the 1st applicant, being the damages for the unlawful arrest, detention and torture of the 1st Applicant.

“An award of N1bn against the respondents in favour of the 2nd applicant being the damages for the unlawful arrest, detention and torture of the 2nd applicant.

The originating summon was filed yesterday at an Ikirun High Court of Osun State by applicants lawyers, Kanmi Ajibola, Samuel Echeonwu and Musa Abdullahi. The suit number is HIK/18/2019.