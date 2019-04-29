Osinbajo, Tinubu, Obaigbena, US Govs to Speak at Govs-elect’s Induction

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Publisher of THISDAY Newspaper group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, will be among the prominent personalities and guest speakers at the three-day induction being organised for the incoming state governors in the country, taking place today (Monday) at the Presidential Villa.

The event, which is being organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will feature two former governors from the United States of America.

Also a former United States Ambassador, Howard Jeter, will be at the event as special guest

From the update issued yesterday by the Information and Publicity Unit of the NGF, a former governor of New Jersey state in the US, Bill Richardson, is the lead presenter under the topic “Art of Governance and Experiencing Sharing.”

Former Lagos State governor, Tinubu is to chair discussion session billed for today.

Also another former governor of Maryland State, USA, Martin O’Marlley, will be the lead presenter for the topic “Setting Priorities, Managing Programmes and Performance Expectations.”

This session will be chaired by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The Chairman of First Bank, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Grace, Prof. Mathew Kukah, will also make presentations at the retreat.

However, the NGF secretariat has hinted that the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who was earlier advertised as a guest speaker, may not attend the event in person.

The three-day event, which commenced yesterday night with a dinner for all the governors and guests at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Maitama, Abuja, will be hosted at the Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa. According to NGF secretariat, one of the highlights of the event will the presence of former First Ladies.