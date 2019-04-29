NEMA Donates Relief Materials to Persons Displaced by Herdsmen in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday donated relief materials worth millions of naira to persons displaced by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Andaha community of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Suspected herdsmen reportedly attacked Numa-Kochu village in Andaha community of Akwanga LGA of the state killing 17 Mada natives at a naming ceremony.

The killings, however, created panic in the surrounding villages of Andaha community, causing 2,563 inhabitants of the community to relocate to safer places within Akwanga LGA.

It was against this backdrop that NEMA donated the assorted relief materials for onward distribution to the displaced persons in order to bring succour in the affected community.

Speaking when donating the relief materials to the displaced persons in Akwanga, the Director of Planning and Research of NEMA, Kayode Fagbemi, said the donation was an intervention by the federal government to the displaced persons.

Fagbemi said the relief materials donated would be distributed directly to the displaced persons by NEMA officials in conjunction with the senator representing the Nasarawa North senatorial zone, Philip Gyunka.

Also speaking, Gyunka called on the federal government to beef up security in the affected community to enable the displaced persons back to their places of abode and continue with their farming activities.

Gyunka expressed worries that the entire Andaha community was in trauma as a result of the unprovoked attack on them by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He then added that there was the need for the federal government to mobilise military personnel to the surrounding villages of the Andaha community to encourage the displaced persons, who are farmers, to go back to their villages and resume farming now that the rains have begun.

The relief materials donated to the displaced persons were pieces of blankets, nylon mats, wax prints, bundles of zinc, bags of maize, rice and cement; cartons of nails among other assorted relief materials.