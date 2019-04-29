Heritage Promotes Cultural Diversity

Heritage Bank Plc has joined forces with Magodo Residents Association (MRA), to promote cultural diversity and in ensuring the success of the maiden edition of the Magodo Cultural Day 2019.

The two-day event held in Lagos recently.

Addressing organisers at the event, the Regional Head, Lagos Island, Heritage Bank, Abiodun Agbaje, said his management was impressed with the response and participation of the residents and others in the cultural exhibition and celebrations.

Agbaje disclosed that, at inception, the Heritage Bank management opted to focus on areas that other banks had neglected, with a view to making a difference and impacting positively on the financial needs of its prospective customers and the society.

He added: “Things that are difficult for bigger banks, Heritage Bank has done it successfully. We are open to assisting any investor that share vision and mission with us.”

He said in line with its mission to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations, Heritage Bank decided to support this year’s Magodo Cultural Day with the belief that diverse community promotes creativity networking and success.”

Agbaje, therefore, assured the audience at the event that as long as the MRA members were ready to patronise Heritage Bank, his management would be glad to support the cause again next year and beyond.

Impressed by the success of the outing, Chairman, MRA, Jade Niboro, noted that for the first time, residents were able to come together, connecting. He said that the cultural exposition created the avenue for different families living in the estate to publicly interface with diverse cultures.