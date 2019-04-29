Entry for 2019 SERAS Awards Begins

TruCSR, the organisers of the annual sustainability, enterprise, and responsibility awards, also known as The SERAS CSR awards have announced the commencement of the 2019 cycle of the awards process.

The award, which is in its 13th year, is believed to have grown to become the foremost platform promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa and bestowing recognition on the efforts of various organisations based on the impacts of their initiatives.

Over the years, the awards have garnered a reputation internationally, and amongst key industry stakeholders, and business community, as the CSR and sustainability industry gold standard

The theme for the 2019 SERAS CSR Africa awards is– “Driving Sustainability through Inclusive Growth-Strategic Partnership as key to Unlocking Opportunities.”

Since inception in 2007, The SERAS has recorded growing interest that has seen the participation of 180 top organisations across various sectors, 750 entries, and over 1000 CSR projects have been verified with over 240 award categories won by organisations from Angola, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, and Nigeria amongst others.

To kick-off the 2019 process, the organisers have also announced 3-hour workshop that held in Lagos at the weekend.

Explaining the reason for holding the first ever awards workshop, Mary Ephraim, the executive director of TruCSR and vice chairperson of the local organising committee of the awards, “Over the years, we have observed some organisations struggle with the submission process. So we came up with this idea of taking everyone through the process at the same time, answer the frequently asked questions, and also the rules guiding participation in the awards this year, and the verification process.

“Besides the new and easily navigable website, which we are going to launch, we are also going to unveil some new award categories as well as showcase innovations, and new international level partnerships that would help set new highs for The SERAS and participating organisations.”