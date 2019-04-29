Buhari Orders Security Chiefs to End Kidnapping, Banditry in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Worried by the insecurity in his home state, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs to put an end to kidnapping, banditry and other criminal acts bedevilling some parts of Katsina State.

The president particularly mandated the police, military and other security agencies to rout the bandits terrorising Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

Buhari spoke through the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who in company with security heads in the state, visited Yar Santa and Tsamiyar Jino villages in Kankara Local Government Area of the state to condole with the residents over the recent bandits’ attacks on their villages.

He said peace must return to the areas affected by kidnapping and banditry, “as securing the lives and properties of citizens is the sole raison’ d’etre of government, and failure to do that is tantamount to shirking the responsibility of the oath of office”.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the president, while condemning the activities of the bandits, said: “The situation was unacceptable and government is willing, ready and adequately prepared to deal with it, and will not spare anybody, regardless of their position, found to be complicit in the activities of the criminals.

“We will not hesitate to deal appropriately with anyone found to be connected, or in anyway involved, in the activities of the bandits.

“Rest assured that government will not abandon you in your hour of need, because we will take the fight to the bandits whereever they may be.”

Buhari, however, expressed optism that with the renewed determination of government and the commitment of the security agencies, “it was only a matter of time before the activities of the bandits are successfully contained, the same way the Boko Haram insurgency has been contained”.

The president, while reiterating that security had been beefed up in the affected settlements to restore normalcy, reminded the residents that security was everyone’s responsibility.

He said: “Security and the maintenance of law and order are beyond the capacity of the men and officers of the security agencies. Therefore, there is the need for everyone, especially leaders in the society, to contribute towards ensuring the safety and security of their respective environment.”