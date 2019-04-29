Asisat Oshoala Leads Barca Ladies to UCL Final

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Falcons forward and former African Footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala’s fledging career at FC Barcelona Ladies continues to rise after playing her part in the team’s qualification to play in the final of UEFA Champions League next month.

It was the first time in the history of Spanish football that a club from the Iberia nation will reach the final phase of the competition after a lone goal win over Bayern Munich Ladies before a huge crowd of 12,764 people, a club record for a women’s home match.

The Nigerian star was introduced in the 70 minute for Mitchel Duggan. The lone goal win gave the Spanish side the final ticket on two-goal win aggregate after a 1-0 away win last week in Munich.

A penalty from Mariona in added time at the end of the first half ensured Barça’s presence in Budapest, but they’ll be without Hamraoui, who was sent off in the second half for two yellow cards offence.

According to reports, Bayern had the first chance with a shot from Škorvánková, however, as the half wore on, Lluís Cortés’ side imposed their style to take control. In the 18th minute, Martens enjoyed the first clear opportunity for the hosts, but, in the 31st, Barça almost went behind.

After a corner, Leupolz, the Bavarian captain, struck a superb shot that rattled the woodwork. That warning was heeded with Barça’s quality shining through again. After two very clear chances from Hamraoui and Marta T., Lieke Martens won a penalty after a foul from Gina Lewandowski. Mariona made no mistake from the spot to give Barça Women the half-time lead.

The second half started with problems for Barça, Däbritz going close. You could feel the tension rising, and when Hamraoui was sent off, this only increased. Sandra Paños then pulled off a match-winning save, flying high to her left to push Däbritz’s header onto the post and out of danger.

The German team took a step forward in the last few minutes, but left spaces at the back. However, neither Mariona nor Andressa Alves were able to beat Benkarth again. The stoic resistance of the hosts defence paid off, and it’s they who will be in Budapest in search of the greatest challenge in their history: lifting the women’s Champions League.

Barcelona will tackle Olympique Lyon who secured a useful 1-1 scoreline in London also yesterday and won 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final as well.

The Nigerian player who is currently on loan to the Spanish side, so far has been inspiring in the team’s rise in both domestic and in Europe.

In the female league, Barcelona are currently three points behind leaders, Atletico Madrid who are on 81 points.