Alleged N19.4bn Fraud : Dasuki’s Lawyer’s Absence Stalls Trial

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and four others over alleged misappropriation of the sum of N19.4bn for the acquisition of arms to fight insurgency was Monday stalled following the absence of Dasuki’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu.

Others standing trial along with the former NSA are Amb. Bashir, a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company Dalhatu Investment Limited.

They are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on a 25 counts criminal charge bordering on breach of trust, and misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19. 4 billion.

When the matter was called Monday, Dr Lateef Fagbemi SAN, counsel to Bafarawa, informed the court that Dauski’s lead counsel, Joesph Daudu SAN, was bereaved .

The trial judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, after listening to all counsel in the matter, agreed that the death of a daughter in-law was weighty enough to grant an adjournment.

He subsequently adjourned trial till June 11, 2019.

Earlier, EFCC Counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the case was scheduled for commencement of trial and they were in court with there witness.

He informed the court further that Dasuki ‘s lawyer informed them that Daudu was bereaved.

Counsel for Bafarawa, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, was asked by the judge to brief the court on the bereavement .

Fagbemi informed the court that it was true that the matter was slated for Monday for trial but their colleague, Daudu, lead conusel for Dausuki, was bereaved and all counsel had been informed.

” The deceased was a staff of his chambers as well as his daughter in-law.”

“All counsel have met, this ugly situation have overshadowed everything, accordingly, all counsel have agreed that the matter be adjourned until June 11 at the convenience of the court ” he said.