How To Cure Poverty and Create Prosperity 

By Reno Omokri

For several years, I have been consistently teaching that the traditional path to success (go to school, get a job, retire) is one if the least effective ways of achieving success. It promises a utopia but delivers a dystopia.

I know from personal experience, and many years of pastoring diverse people in different stations of life that the purpose of work, of being an employee is not to make you rich, but to give you just enough comfort to make you return to work the next day and not too much that you become independent.

In fact, former Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan, (a man I met in person in January this year) gave testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on February 26, 1997 and testified that worker insecurity was good for the economy.

The reasoning behind this is that the more insecure a worker is about his future well being, the more likely he is to remain at his or her job and try to impress his or her employer.

For years, the ruling class has fed the working class the myth that hard work is the best route to wealth. That assertion has been disproved by empiricism evidence. Hard work is the best route to the grave. It will kill you.

I urge my readers not to fall for that myth.

Stay in school. Graduate. But do not think school makes you rich. MOST of the world’s top 10 richest men never finished university. Academic success does not guarantee real life success. Ask Richard Branson, Joel Osteen and Bill Gates. They are mega-successful without having a degree.

Do not limit yourself by thinking that the only way you can be wealthy is to go to school, get a certificate and use it to get a job. That is one way. But there are other ways. Ideate. Come up with a business. Invent an app. Invest in real estate. Write a bestseller. There is only One Way to God. But there are many ways to success.

Poverty is a disease. Get that straight. It is an aberration and Jesus came to die for our sins, but that is not all that He came to do.

In John 10:10 The Bible says “The thief comes not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more ABUNDANTLY.” (KJV).

God wants humanity to live an abundant life. And this is reiterated in 2 Corinthians 8:9 which says “you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became POOR, so that you through his poverty might become RICH.” (NIV).

Some people unwisely say that that verse refers to spiritual poverty not physical or material poverty.

Let me ask you a question. Was Jesus ever spiritually poor? Impossible!!! God forbid!

Listen, today I tell you that a job or being a worker cannot cure the disease of poverty. It is only your own business that can cure poverty and give you the financial freedom to own your own time and use it to serve God.

I am living proof of this. Brethren, I tell you the truth, your job cannot give you the John 10:10 life. Do all you can to be a business owner. I decided to dedicate 2019 to traveling round the world to promote the cause of #FreeLeahSharibu. I gave out all my cars (I wouldn’t be needing them for at least a year) and hit the road. As I write this, I am in Helsinki, Finland, which is the 16th nation I am visiting as an advocate for Leah in 2019! and I am able to do this because I do not have a job. I have a business. My time is my own. My money is not tied to a job. It is tied to my God, through my business in fulfilment of the promise God gave in Deuteronomy 8:18 “remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth”!

Look at the disciples who were closest and most loyal to Jesus. Peter, James and John. They all had their own businesses. They were fishermen. They had their own boats and their own equipment.

In fact, if you read Mark 1:20, you will discover that not only did they have their own family business, they equally had staff, employees. The KJV says they left their hired servants.

If they needed money, they took from their business. But Judas was an employee. He kept the bag. He was the treasurer. He was the cashier.

Many people do not know why Judas betrayed Jesus. It was because of money.

Judas was incensed that a woman had wasted (from his point of view) an alabaster box of ointment worth a whole year’s wages and said “Why wasn’t this perfume sold and the money given to the poor? It was worth a year’s wages.” John 12:25 (NIV).

But Judas had a hidden agenda for saying that.

John 12:26 reveals that. That verse says “He did not say this because he cared about the poor but because he was a thief; as keeper of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it.” (NIV).

It was immediately after this event that Judas approached the Sanhedrin and the Chief Priests and asked them “What are you willing to give me if I deliver him over to you?”-Matthew 26:15 (NIV).

If Judas had a thriving business, he would not have been desperate for money.

Maybe you are saying to yourself that this is too weird to be true. Well let’s let the Bible have the final say.

Ecclesiastes 10:19 says “money is the answer for everything.”

You may ask me why I am travelling round the world for Leah Sharibu. Well, I am doing it because she was being forgotten in the media. However, since I started traveling for #FreeLeahSharibu, Boris Johnson got involved and helped me. And once he did, the world took notice. The Pope called Buhari. Buhari was FORCED to remember Leah. What I am doing is NOT in vain and it will continue.

If The Bible were still being written today, I am convinced apostle Paul, or Luke the historian, would have written at least a chapter on Leah Sharibu. NOBODY alive has inspired me to faith in Jesus as much as this 15-year-old girl who would rather die than DENY Jesus. Do not forget that Peter denied Jesus THRICE. Leah has not denied Him even ONCE.

So, today I want to appeal to all pastors who have a private jet to do JESUS our Lord and Saviour this favour. Please paint #FreeLeahSharibu on your jet. Use your private jet to tell the world of one of the greatest Christian soldiers that ever lived. A 14 year old girl who refused to deny Jesus on pain of death.

Leah is my hero. I am a full grown man, but would I have the courage to stand up for Jesus at the risk of my life? Leah did it at 14. She inspires me. God sparing my life, I will take this movement around the world till she is FREE.

Reno’s Nuggets

Some of my followers say they admire my thinking and lifestyle and want to live like me. I am NOT perfect. But I am very FULFILLED. It is very easy to live like me. Do the following:

* Pray daily

* Read The Bible daily

* Eat ONLY organic

* Drink ONLY Water or REAL fruit juice

* DON’T Eat UNTIL you pass out yesterday’s food

* Exercise DAILY until you SWEAT

* DONT WATCH CNN. It’s NOT NEWS. It’s HYPNOSIS

* Get your news from multiple RELIABLE sources then make up your own mind

* Care what God thinks, not what man thinks

Do this and I guarantee you happiness and fulfilment in life.

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets