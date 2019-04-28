Gubernatorial Ambition Tears Timi Alaibe, Seriake Dickson Apart

The outgoing governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson and former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission are on a warpath over who gets to obtain the seat of state executive come November when the Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct Governorship poll in the state.

Though both are in the PDP, sources say their relationship is that a leopard and a lion in a dens. They are working at cross purposes as Timi goes all out to finally earn victory after several failed attempts while Dickson works round the clock to halt the former’s march towards Creek House, Yenagoa by fair means or foul means.

Armed with the requisite war chest and wealth of connections that should theoretically soften his path to the elusive crown of governorship, Timi finds Dickson an obstinate opponent. The governor, according to those who should know, intends to support another candidate for the PDP ticket.

In a bid to outdo each other, both Timi and Dickson have been courting former President Goodluck Jonathan whose stamp of approval is required for any candidate to emerges the PDP standard-bearer. Jonathan is however anything but an open book these days. He’s largely kept his counsel to himself and left both camps within the PDP to slug it out with the understanding that both will eventually have to come together to support whoever finally stands victorious from the ongoing melee.

Apart from Timi, who, despite not publicly declaring his intention yet, is far and away the most influential person in the crowded PDP field, another candidate is Reuben Okoya, an associate of Jonathan who served as coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Area Council during his benefactor’s presidency. Some have speculated that Kemela Okara, Dickson’s current SSG and very close ally, is the man he is personally grooming to succeed him.

No matter the outcome of the PDP primaries in the state, one thing that’s certain is whoever emerges will have to face a battle to triumph over the APC that will bank on federal might. Former governor of the state Timipre Sylva of the APC is alleged to have virtually thrown his hat into the ring.