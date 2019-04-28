Folashade Okoya, Clocks 42, Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary

The Nigerian society space is in a joyous mood, as the undisputed Queen of Beauty and Elegance, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Naimat Okoya celebrates her 42nd birthday few days ago . The celebration also marks The 20th wedding anniversary of her marriage to Aare Rasaq Akanni Okoya, the billionaire industrialist and chairmanmarriage of Eleganza Group of Companies.

We gathered that Shade opted out of celebrating her birthday this year. Rather, the very hardworking lady spent her special day with her workers at the factory.

In 2000, Okoya, who holds the enviable title of Aare of Lagos got married to Sade, then a 23-year-old Sociology undergraduate at the University of Lagos. Shade is no doubt, one of the most formidable businesswowen in Nigeria. Over the years, she has been able to inject a sizable dose of entrepreneurial magic into her husband’s manufacturing business empire. She is the Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City.

The company manufactures plastic utensils, plastic chairs, luggage, cooling packs, sanitary products and many other household necessaries.

Shade holds an honourary Doctor of Science degree from the European-American University.

Her marriage to Aare Okoya is blessed with four lovely children Olamide, Oyinlola, Subomi and Wahab.