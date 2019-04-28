Corporate Flower Girl: Prisca Ndu Celebrates Birthday This Weekend

Today, Sunday, Lagos will heave to the outpouring of prayers and well wishes for one of Corporate Nigeria’s flower girls, Prisca Ndu, an executive director at the Resolution and Restructuring Company Limited (a subsidiary of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON) as she adds a year; and creak to the impending festivities. Not known to fancy elaborate parties as such, close friends of the hard working lady said she has promised not to typically disappear into her shells or bury herself in work as she is wont to, but that she would indulge and let her hairs down and celebrate the addition of another year. Thus, a swanky restaurant has been chosen to host a few friends and well-wishers and the crème of Corporate Nigeria; Prisca, indeed, has friends in high places by virtue of her sterling banking career.

Prisca does have so much to celebrate. She traversed the banking industry and rose to become Head, Public Projects at the Bank PHB where she was charged with managing and ensuring adequate financial support for major contractors to the three tiers of government, providing them financial services and working closely with State Treasury Offices and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

At the AMCON, she represents the corporation on company boards where AMCON has equity holdings,ensuring compliance with set turnaround objectives, restructuring the business and resolution of its financial and business challenges, in order to revive the business, to meet its obligations and remain a going concern.

In 2017, she was listed among the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), an honour that excited an inestimable joy in her and everybody remotely acquainted with her. A fire starter of a woman; the glamorous equivalent of a modern heroine: posh, seductive and intelligent, Prisca is a Biochemistry graduate of the University of Ibadan. She acquired further learning and certifications at the Lagos Business School, IESE Business School, Barcelona; the INSEAD Business School regarded as one of the world’s leading and largest; the Harvard Business School and the International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland among others.