PricePointe Debuts in Nigeria 

By Omolabake Fasogbon

A new retail store, PricePointe Wholesale Club, has spread its tentacles in the Nigerian market, to address retail challenge in the country.

The new entrant, modelled after the United States of America based Costco and Sam’s Club, would deal strictly in wholesale offerings to customers comprising retailers, families and individuals that are registered on the platform.

The colourful launch held at the store’s flagship warehouse in Ilupeju, Lagos, in partnership with Ecobank and Old Mutual Limited.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Tayo Williams, explained that the new venture, which is more of a cooperative for cooperatives, is a formal wholesale store that exist to reward and solve problems for retailers, as well as get best deal for registered members.

He said: “PricePointe Club is pioneering a world-class multi-store to provide a one-stop lifestyle shopping experience for Nigerians who want to shop things conveniently in bulk for self and family, at really great prices.

We plan to spread to six locations before the end of next year with Lekki as our next focus.This is to make our products accessible to our loyals regardless of their locations.

“With products and services sourced directly from manufacturers and providers, our members will enjoy groceries, household items, appliances, insurance, flight tickets, petrol, diesel, and more at massive discounts that can’t be found anywhere else; all of which are open to club members. Retailers can also buy less than a carton but still enjoy wholesale prices, as well as the convenient opportunity to shop from 6AM every day, including Sundays.”

Williams further disclosed that as part of efforts to deliver excellent service, the firm had teamed up with various manufacturers and service providers to ensure that its members get the lowest possible prices.

Some of them include Nigerian Breweries, Reckitt-Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, 7UP Bottling, Indomie, Binatone, Powergen, Powerhorse, UAC and others.

In addition to food and groceries, the store also provides other services as Tire and battery centre, restaurants, dentistry and eye clinic amongst others.

The event hosted by Chioma Omeruah, popularly called ChyGurl, brought together some of Nigeria’s most respected individuals, celebrities and industry leaders.