Participants Hail FESTAC Fitness Walk

Shakarasquare in conjunction with Ontogenny Media organised the third edition of the annual Festac fitness walk with the aim of raising awareness on healthy living, community bonding, environment development and social networking among participants.

This year’s walk which featured a Nollywood Super actor, Bolanle Ninilowo a.k.a. Nino was funfilled. The Five kilometer walk started from FHA field, 23 Road, Festac with high-end individuals, celebrities and the general public who walked in their thousands to the end point, the famous Festival Mall.

The participants included the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Medical Association, Federal Housing Authority, Nigerian Police Force and other notable individuals in Festac Town and Amuwo Odofin.

Festac Fitness Walk 3 was powered by Power Oil, Other sponsors include: Zenith Bank PLC, Leadway Assurance,CAR45, Paramount Healthcare, Lasena Mineral water, MIKANO and Silverbird Cinemas.

Buraimoh in his remark, thanked the organisers ‘Shakarasquare’ and the sponsors for the good initiative, promising to always support the program which is geared towards a stronger sense of community ownership and healthy living.

Festac Fitness Walk is an annual event geared towards healthy living, a stronger sense of community ownership, social networking and community development.