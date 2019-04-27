Meditol Soap , Partners Set to Commemorate World Malaria Walk

With over 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, Sub- Saharan Africa has the highest share of the global malaria burden with Mosquitoes as the root cause of the disease.

Evans industries limited, manufacturers of Meditol Antiseptic soap, an antibacterial and mosquito repellent soap, announces their anti-malaria walk. The company urges friends, associates and colleagues to join in the charity walk and awareness programme.

World Malaria Day is internationally observed on the 25th of April every year and recognises global efforts to control malaria: the Evans Industries team as well as volunteers will walk for the cause on Saturday 27th of April 2019. The walk will give the company and its partners the opportunity to create awareness for Malaria, and in turn inform people on the role mosquitoes play in the spread of the disease as well as educate on ways to prevent and cure malaria to help reduce death rates.

This year, World Malaria day focuses on the theme ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’. Meditol alongside actress Osas of Joyful Joy foundation will participate in a three kilometer road walk on 27th April from the National Stadium Surulere to National Theatre where there would be doctors and medical representatives educating participants.

The essence of the walk is to create awareness on the dangers of the disease, while sensitising motorists and pedestrians and the local community on the importance of accessing available interventions and free malaria test.

The walk will commence at the National Stadium and end at the Queen Amina Garden at the National Theatre. The route will span around 3 km, with a DJ and dancers to keep up the momentum for the duration of the walk. Participants should look forward to championing the cause, hearing professional and experts talk about the prevention and treatments free malaria tests, free refreshments, T-shirts and caps, complimentary Meditol soaps and lokmal antimalaria drugs.

This programme is supported by Emzor Pharmaceutical Limited.