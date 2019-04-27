Cross Wave, AFRYFI Task  Youths on   Productivity 

The African Youth Focus Initiative (AFRYFI) and Crosswave Service, have charged Nigerian youths on productivity and effectiveness at a summit organised for young entrepreneurs , apprentices and prospective stakeholders in the beauty industry.

The summit, which held at Ikeja, Lagos had the presence of industry icons and veterans such as ,Founder of Elegant Twins Institute of Cosmetology, Dr. Elizabeth Osinsanya; Founder of AVI Beauty Smith, Kofo Martins and Chief Operating Officer of Bnatural Spa Group, Jumoke Olatunji, amongst others, who shared their grass to grace experiences0 in the beauty business and shed more light on the strengths and challenges in the sector.

In her address, Founder of Elegant Twins Institute of Cosmetology, Dr. Elizabeth Osinsanya, described the sector as one that is pregnant with huge opportunities at every segment.

While encouraging participants to tap into the wealth of the industry, she said that it is not enough for youths to focus on white collar job alone but should equally complement it with vocational skills which is now very lucrative in present day economy.

She said: “The beauty industry is advancing on a daily basis with a lot of innovations that are raising its standards.It important we embrace these changes as not to be left behind in global practice”.

Speaking on ‘Emerging Challenges in the Nigerian Beauty Education: Need for Solutions’, Founder of AVI Beauty Smith, Kofo Martins, noted that despite sector’s achievements and hopes, it is still constrained by challenges as: inadequate qualified teachers, lack of generally accepted standards, lack of uniform standards & certication and inadequate guidance/ counselling to guide students into proper career path amongst others.

While she reckoned that challenges are inevitable in emerging fields, regardless, she advised the youths to take their place in the N3 billion industry as there are more than enough rooms for new entrants.

The convener of the summit and Chief Executive Officer of Crosswave Service, Taiwo Ape, stated that the objectives of the programme was to encourage professional and standard practice that will in turn open doors for opportunity, development and innovations.

“So far, as a result of the programme, we have helped grow aspiring , budding and established professional youths to succeed in the industry through networking, skills update and development.”