Sultan of Sokoto to Inaugurate Osogbo Central Mosque Friday

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is expected to be in Osogbo, Osun State, today, to inaugurate the Osogbo Central Mosque, following its completion and remodeling by Alhaji Hammed Adewole Omidiran.

Speaking to journalists, Omidiran said the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, would join the Sultan to inaugurate the mosque, while 40 traditional rulers, league of Imam and Alfas in Osun and other states would also be on ground at the occasion.

Omidiran explained that he took it upon himself to rehabilitate and complete the central mosque, one of the largest in Osun, because the old structure was not befitting Osogbo town as a state capital.

Speaking on why he came up with the idea of building and remodeling the mosque, he said the decision came on the heel of the passion he has for the development of the ancient town.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for being able to complete the project saying with the completion of the mosque, he felt fulfilled.

According to him, he believes in Qur’anic allusion and what Prophet Muhammed says that “whoever builds a mosque for Allah, then Allah will build for him a house like it in paradise.”

“In the 60s, when I was living in Ile-Ife before I finally settled down in Osogbo, for more than three times, I was invited to chair fund raising occasions in the old mosque.

“Later, I discovered that the mosque still remains the way it was despite the huge amount of money generated from events, so I decided to build the mosque and donate it to the community.

“I financed the mosque from the beginning to the end singlehandedly without collecting a dime from anybody.

“Although, people came to me to contribute but I said no, they should stay clear and I give thanks to Almighty Allah for giving me the ability to complete the project while I am still alive.

“It is not only this mosque Allah has given me ability to build. Apart from Ataoja Central Mosque, I have built not less than five mosques, two in Ile-Ife, where my house and office are sited, another one at the Sasa market, in our family house and in my residence here. It is not by my power but by the grace of Almighty Allah.” he said

He explained that he was a very close ally to the late Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Montanmi, stating that when he discovered that the Ataoja’s palace was not befitting, he volunteered himself to build the present palace.

Promising not to relent in his efforts to continue to support the work of Allah and the well-being of the poor, Omidiran appealed to good indigenes of the town both at home and in diaspora to imbibe the spirit of giving back to the

society.