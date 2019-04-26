Saving the Unmissable Turn Up for Last

It is no news that Star Lager Beer has always been at the forefront of entertainment, giving consumers incomparable musical experiences. Star Lager is responsible for most of the widely recognised music concerts in Nigeria, including Star Music Trek, Star The Winner Is and Star Music The Fusion, to name a few.

Therefore, after an hour-long Unmissable match between the teams of Spanish football icon, Carles Puyol and Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, on April 16, 2019, MC Galaxy and Duncan Mighty took the stage to thrill the audience.

The music stars left no stone unturned as they did what they know how to do best, entertain their fans.

Kicking off the concert organised by Star Lager Beer, Duncan Mighty waltzed unto the stage like a true ‘Port Harcourt Son’. Chants of ‘Duncan Mighty’ filled the stadium as he grabbed the mic. Without delay, he launched into a medley, performing some of his great hits including ‘Obianuju’, ‘Mama Born Dem’, ‘Fake Love’ and of course his popular hit ‘Port Harcourt Son’ which the excited crowd sang back to him.

He took things a notch higher when he asked the crowd to show off their Zanku moves. At that announcement, the crowd went into a frenzy as they began to show their different versions of the popular Zanku. Two boys and two girls were selected by the music star to compete in a dance competition where a very energetic Susan Eyo emerged winner, taking home consolation prizes from the National Premium Lager Beer, Star.

To round up his set, Duncan ushered MC Galaxy to the stage with his rendition of Sekem. MC Galaxy charged the ambience with his dance moves, complementing Duncan Mighty as he danced off the stage. Taking over from Duncan Mighty, MC Galaxy launched into a very energetic set, performing fan favourites such as Sekem, ‘Dakada’, ‘fine girl’,’ and all-time favourite nek-unek’.

Commenting on the historic event, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Emmanuel Oriakhi said: “We are glad to see everyone have fun at the unmissable turn up tonight. Over the years, Star have adopted the two pillars of sports and music to engage with our customers, and bringing this concert to our consumers in Uyo is simply in furtherance of that age-long commitment to giving Nigerians the very best of music and football in an ambience of fun, excitement and of course, premium Star Lager Beer.”