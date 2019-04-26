SAA Support Emerging Businesses in Nigeria

South African Airways has indicated that it would extend its partnership with the organisers of NewBrandsXPO – the premier launchpad for new and emerging product and services in Nigeria.

The airline would also be offering “Exhibition Support’ to three emerging travel-related brands to showcase their business at this year’s event to be held in Lagos, from July 19-20, 2019.

Promoted by Heventin, a corporate event and brands activation company, and Uburu, an integrated marketing communications consultancy, NewBrandsXPO is a one-stop shop for established brands as well as emerging businesses seeking to launch new products and services into the market, and get instant consumer feedback.

The organisation said exhibitors cut across different sectors of the economy, including travel, financial services, IT and Telecom, consumer electronics and kitchenware, FMCG, health and wellness, personal care, apparel and fashion accessories, food and drinks, and several others. This year’s event would also include free workshops on subjects ranging from branding to financing options, the organisers announced in a recent statement.

In the maiden edition of NewBrandsXPO held last June, South African Airways had offered support to five local companies namely GreaterView Travels, Apeiron Global, Saffron Travels, Crew Training Institute (CTI) and Vecta Travels, as part of activities to mark twenty years of successful operations in Nigeria, and in fulfillment of the airline’s corporate social responsibility.

Commenting on the partnership extension, Regional Manager, West, North and Central Africa, South African Airways Ohis Ehimiaghe said: “Given how the SAA NewBrandsXPO Exhibition Support has greatly impacted the businesses of last year’s beneficiaries, it was an easy decision for us to carry on our partnership for the 2019 event, so that more emerging travel businesses can benefit from the opportunities that the platform provides.”

On how beneficiaries would be selected, the Activation Director of Heventin and co-promoter of NewBrandsXPO, Lanre Samson said, “To be considered for one of the three free exhibition slots at the South African Airways pavilion, duly registered travel product or service companies that have been in operation for not more than three years, and have online presence, can send an application on or before 31st April 2019 introducing their business.”