Omodayo Owotuga Foundation Inaugurates Orphanage Centre

Esther Oluku

In a bid to contribute its own quota to the society, Omodayo Owotuga Foundation has inaugurated an orphanage centre that will provide aids to the less- privileged, including orphans and physically disabled individuals of Sacred Heart Hospital in Lantoro, Abeokuta.

According to the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Omodayo Owotuga Foundation, Samuel Jonathan, part of the efforts of the foundation since its inception in 2009 have been to extend charity and gifts to different organisations, orphans and children whose parents cannot pay their tuition fees.

Owotuga said, “This act of generosity and benevolence was born out of commemorating and promoting the legacy of the Late Most Supreme Apostle Omodayo Owotuga who passed on 10 years ago. Owotuga was a lover of education who enjoyed helping the less-privileged, especially children with respect to their academic pursuits.

“The late Owotuga had laid the foundation of kind-hearted gesture before he died; so, it is only mandatory that we continue his tradition; as such we have been able to reach out to indigent students who can’t pay their school tuition fees and for examinations, be it West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or the Joint Admissions andMatriculation Board (JAMB).

On his part, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Peter Odetoyinbo, expressed his gratitude to the Omodayo Owotuga family for its contribution and influence to begin empowerment programmes for the less privileged and orphans.

Odetoyinbo added: “With a sense of gratitude to God, having blessed so many, the only way to express such gratitude is to share with all these children and those who don’t have. I implore all who can, to do it.