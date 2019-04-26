Next Stage of 2019 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament to Kick off Sunday

Following the just concluded group stage of the 2019 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament, the next stage of the competition is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, April 28 at the AstroTurf 2000 facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the organisers of the tournament, the top four teams in each group will proceed to the next stage which promises to be even more exciting with home and away matches for the qualified teams.

“After the home and away knockout stage, eight teams will automatically qualify and proceed to the quarter finals. In the event of a draw, penalties will be deployed as a decider. Each team is to play three penalties during the shoot out,” observed a statement from AstroTurf 2000 last night.

Teams that qualified for the next stage of the competition from Group A include; Africa Law Practice/SPA Ajibade; AELEX; Aluko & Oyebode and George Etomi/FRA Williams

In Group B, UUBO/ACAS Law; Falana & Falana; Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) and PUNUKA are the qualified teams for the next stage.

SOOB/NICCOM LLP leads Group C that also have Olisa Agbakoba Legal; Templars and Pinheiro LP.

In Group D, Advocaat is the top team with BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners LLP; DOA Law/ Grey Chapel Legal and Banwo & Ighodalo completing the 16 teams in this stage of the competition.

In the fixtures for the next stage starting on Sunday, ALP/SPA Ajibade is to open this round against Pinheiro while UUBO /ACAS Law take on Banwo and Ighodalo.

In the third game of the weekend, SOOB/NICCOM LLP will be home to George Etomi /FRA Williams. ADVOCAAT have an early date with Punuka Attorneys.

AELEX and Templars will tango in the first leg to decide who berths in the quarter finals while Falana & Falana will also attempt to secure first leg advantage against DOA Law/Grey Chapel.

Olisa Agbakoba have a familiar foe in Aluko & Oyebode with the fixture between BA Law/Probitas versus LSMJ concluding the first leg fixtures of this round