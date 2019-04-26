Leevenchy Unveils New Collection

The fashion brand recently hosted celebrities like DJ Xclusive, Lolo 1 of Wazobia FM, Tora Olaiya, Edewor to an exclusive cocktail event in celebration of the its new collection at Utopia Sports Bar in Victoria Island.

The collection includes hair oils, unisex fashionable tracksuits, eyelashes and more.

Founded in July 2017 by Vizor Leesi, the brand is devoted to making available to discerning ladies with high taste of luxury top-notch quality human hair products, as well as other products which include hair oils, unisex fashionable tracksuits, eyelashes and more.

The unveiling was dotted with fashion,music and comedy as the host, Tora Olaiya held it down all evening, keeping the guests engaged and entertained as they enjoyed delicious finger foods, cocktails and champagne alongside beautiful music.

Speaking to the media at the event about the new collections, the CEO, Vizor Leesi said: ‘I wanted to create something fun, for the everyday woman, whether they are fierce, sassy, sexy, edgy, fashion forward, or even a little bit of everything. My goal was to allow women to be able to switch up their look and cultivate styles that uniquely belong to each of them, a woman’s whole look and confidence can change instantly by her hair”.

The memorable evening came to an end with great music from “Superstar” DJ Xclusive, who of course thrilled the crowd, and had them all on their feet including the amazing On-Air-Personality at Wazobia FM – Lolo 1, who did the trending Zanku moves much to the delight of highly impressed guests.