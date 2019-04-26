Former NBA Point Guard Faces Jail Term on Gun Charge

Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was found guilty on a firearm charge on Wednesday, and is facing up to 15 years in prison, according to TMZ.

Telfair, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2017 after police pulled him over for driving without his headlights on. Police found multiple weapons, ammunition and marijuana in the car.

He pled not guilty to the charges in October, but was found guilty on Wednesday of felony criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be sentenced in June.

The 33-year-old was arrested on a gun charge in 2007, too, and was given three years of probation after pleading guilty.

He has reportedly had multiple legal issues since his playing career ended. According to TMZ, Telfair was sued in November by American Express over more than $40,000 worth of unpaid credit card debt, and had a restraining order placed against him in 2018 by his estranged wife and children after an incident where he allegedly smashed a car window outside of her house.

Telfair played for eight teams over 10 seasons in the league, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns before his career ended in 2015. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds throughout his career.