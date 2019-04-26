CAN Urges Govt to Secure Kajuru Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has urged the Kaduna State Government to secure communities ravaged by herdsmen in Kajuru Local Government Area, to enable victims of the attacks return to their homes.

Speaking in Kaduna, while receiving building materials donated to the victims of the attacks by the National Secretariat of CAN, Hayap, also called on communities to evolve ways to protect themselves from attacks by bandits.

He said communities must stop waiting for the police and the army to come and protect them, stressing that it is lawful for communities to secure their environment against attacks by evil people. ”We are calling on government to ensure the security of the communities destroyed so that people can go back home.

“We will give them the food they will eat, we will give them materials that they can rebuild their homes” he said.

“What government should do for us is to secure the environment. But I am also challenging Christians that we must not continue to be waiting everyday for government to secure our environment for us.

“We too can secure our environment. If you build your house and you are waiting for police and soldiers to come and guide your things, you have problem.

”The laws of this country never stop you from securing your house. The law only stops you from causing another person harm; don’t cause anybody harm.

”Securing your house is a legitimate right; it has no constitutional problem; so, we shouldn’t mix up this type of thing.

”I call on Christians, especially the victims to go back to their homes, rebuild and start a new life. ”We are trusting that this evil, will one day stop; we have to work together to expose this evil. We must not keep quiet when we see evil because evil is evil.

”If it is happening in my door today, it may happen in your door tomorrow. If together, we collectively chase evil when it is happening to me, you may be free tomorrow and no evil will come your way,” he said.

He lamented that the attacks in Kajuru led to the destruction of many homes and places of worship, adding that victims of the attacks were homeless and were in IDP camps.

He said the association had mobilised churches to assist the victims and the response had been very impressive.

“We mobilised our churches and people came out enmass to support the victims.

We are really impressed with the way people came out to ”What also gladdens my heart is the commitment of our youths to help young children who are out of school, by organising lessons for them everyday”.

Hayab commended the National Secretariat of CAN for being very supportive in all the crises that had rocked the southern part of Kaduna State.

He said, “ the challenges our brothers in Kajuru is being taken seriously and we are doing what we should do as Christians to support them“.

In his remarks, the Acting Secretary General of the national body of CAN, Mr. Joseph Daramola who presented 100 bundles of roofing sheets for onward delivery to the victims, said Christians in Nigeria were most of the targets of insecurity in Nigeria. He, however, said that one day, the attacks would be a thing of the past.

“The Israelites suffered hardship but God eventually freed them from the Egyptians after several years in the hands of Pharaoh. One day this insecurity will come to an end,” Daramola said