Anave Movie Tackles Infant-Maternal Mortality Rates

Yinka Olatunbosun

The statistics on malaria-related deaths for almost a decade in Nigeria had been over 300,000 children. This daunting discovery and a need to stir positive change had propelled a young film maker, Nicolette Ndigwe, to produce and direct a short film titled, “ANAVE’’.

Set in a Lagos slum, ANAVE movie is a riveting story of a homeless child inspired by actual occurrence. The film production is a product of the collaborative project of a leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc and the Malaria, Child, Maternal Mortality Eradication (MACMME) to create awareness as regards the plight of the less privileged Nigerian child and mother.

“It is an advocacy film,’’ declared Ndigwe during a press briefing in Lagos which had in attendance the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman and a former Minister of Information and Communications, Frank Nweke Jnr., both of whom are co-executive producers on the film project.

To satisfy the curiosity of the journalists who saw a teaser of the movie at the event, Ndigwe recounts the plot of the movie.

“ANAVE tells the story of an eight-year old boy whose mother dies from malaria complications at childbirth, leaving him at the mercy of an orphanage. He ends up on the street in a quest for an education where he faces the struggles of the vulnerable, poor and homeless.’’

The short movie is an assemblage of popular artistes such as Omawumi Megbele, Aituaje Iruobe otherwise known as Waje, Shawn Faqua, Seun Ajayi, Rita Edwards, amongst others.

After its premiere in Lagos yesterday, it is expected to be followed by a series of screenings to larger audiences across Nigeria including educational institutions and more.

“The project’s overall strategic focus takes cognisance of the five United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and recognising the potential of film in impacting the minds of people, ANAVE became the best tool to pass this message,’’ Ndigwe said.