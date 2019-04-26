African Cartoon Centre Tackles Drug Abuse, Empowers Local Artists

Like the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In the same vein, the African Cartoon Centre (ACC) aims to address and influence a change in the issue of widespread drug abuse culture in Nigeria through its maiden LIFESART contest themed ‘Vividly Combating the Drug Culture’.

The idea behind the project is to achieve an international focus on Nigeria’s drug abuse problems through Humorous Visual Arts (HVA), a vital tool in improving quality of life through graphics.

In addition to this, it aims at harnessing the skill set of local artists in the HVA field to produce arty projections that will tackle various issues brought about by drug abuse in the environment.

According the founder of ACC, Adedotun Salu, the objectives of the project was to help local artists with a platform that will expose them to opportunities through partnerships with various international organisations.

Launched last year August, the project’s run which received entries from artists nationwide will culminate in a grand finale scheduled to hold on August 25, 2019 at Trinity House, Victoria Island, Lagos.