Samsung Puts Launch of Galaxy Fold on Hold

By Emma Okonji

Samsung, maker of the Galaxy series of smartphone has put on hold its plan to launch its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Fold in the United States market, for reasons bothering on technical faults.

The launch of the smartphone, which was pencilled for sale at $1,980 (N700,920) per unit, has been postponed indefinitely as the company investigates issues with its display.

Last week Samsung acknowledged problems experienced by reviewers, but said the release date in the US market, which was slated for April 26, would not be met.

While some reviewers accidentally peeled off the top layer of the display, thinking it was a protective cover, others found issues with its hinge. Some also reported flickering screens on the $1,980 smartphone.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” the company said in a statement.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks,” the statement it added.

Samsung explained its initial findings showed issues could be associated with impact on the top exposed areas of the device’s hinge, and in one instance substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

Meanwhile, Huawei another smartphone maker has announced that its revenue for the first quarter of 2019 jumped 39 per cent year-on-year to $26.8 billion, but didn’t provide profit figures nor did it give a breakdown of revenue by its three major divisions.

Last month, Huawei founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, said the company’s sales in January and February increased 35.8 per cent from the same period in 2018, emphasising at the time US scrutiny and bans on its equipment in some countries was not having an impact on its top-line.

At the end of March, the vendor reported its net profit in 2018 jumped 25.1 per cent, with overall revenue increase of 19.5 per cent.

In a statement, Huawei said its net profit margin in Q1 was about 8 per cent, slightly higher than the same period of 2018.

The company’s statement added: “Huawei maintained its focus on ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations, which has helped contribute to its solid performance in Q1 2019.”