Ondo Varsity Shut down over Students’ Protest

James Sowole in Akure

Authorities of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, have shut down the institution following protest by students over the decision of the management to enforce ‘no payment of tuition, no test/no examination’ policy.

THISDAY learnt that protest erupted wednesday as the students resisted the school authorities’ decision to enforce the policy from last Tuesday when 100 level and 200 level students commenced their test.

The university had in a circular issued in March 2019 stated that students who were yet to pay their tuition would pay additional N10,000 for late registration, and whoever does not register would not be allowed to write first semester 2018/2019 test and examination.

Sequel to the protest, the management of the institution had directed all students to proceed on mid-semester break.

The university in a statement signed by its Registrar, Dr. Sunday Ayeerun, directed all students to vacate the school immediately.

The statement said the students are to return to campus on May 20, 2019.

AAUA was engulfed in crisis last year when the tuition fee was hiked from N35, 000 to N200,000.

However, after several students’ protests, the state government later reduced school fees.

One of the students, who simply identified himself as Emmanuel Ojuko, asked: “How can you expect a student that is yet to pay the main school fee to pay additional N10, 000 as fine for late registration?