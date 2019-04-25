Crisis Rocks Plateau PDP as Executive Suspends Chairman, Deputy

Seriki Adinoyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State may have been thrown by severe credibility crisis, leading to the suspension of its Chairman, Chief Damishi Sango and his deputy, Mr. Amos Gombi Goyol by the party executives in the state.

But embattled Sango who has descried his ouster as illegal, said executive members behind his travail are biblical ‘Judas Iscariot’.

According to a resolution of the party signed by the EXCO and made available to newsmen in Jos at the end of its emergency meeting on Wednesday, the executive of the party passed a vote of no confidence on Sango and Goyol over gross misappropriation of resources sent to the state for presidential election.

The executives alleged that the resources sent to the state for the presidential elections were not accounted for by the chairman aided by his deputy, as they both concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as “a sharing formula” unknown to the state party structure, adding that “up till date no disclosure has been made by the chairman and/or the deputy chairman”.

The party also alleged that the monies raised and saved by the party to help relieve Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of their pains were also mismanaged.

“It is worthy of note that the deputy chairman is the Chairman of the Committee on IDPs for the party. The money meant for PDP Plateau State Retreat was equally not accounted for by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman.

“The arbitrary substitution of the legitimate candidate who won his primaries for Wase Federal House of Representatives by the Chairman and his Deputy without recourse to the EXCO or SEC due to some financial inducement to the chairman and the deputy chairman caused PDP to lose the election in Wase Federal House of Representatives”, the EXCO lamented.

But dismissing his suspension, Sango said that all the allegations levelled against him and his deputy were baseless, describing those behind the suspension as Judas Iscariots that have been sponsored to destroy the party.

“Their action was illegal, it will not stand. This is the month that our Lord Jesus Christ was betrayed; they are the Judas Iscariots of this month, they will not succeed, my suspension is illegal and I am not moved by their illegal action.

“If there is any issue like that, there are laid down procedures. Nobody called for a meeting, a group just sat down to take decision without carrying others stakeholders along. They are embarrassing themselves and at the same time acting the script of their paymaster”, Sango said.