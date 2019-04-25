Champagne Canard Duchene, Temple Management Launch, Chef Fregz a porter in Lagos

Champagne Canard Duchene in collaboration with The Temple Management Company, on Easter Sunday launched Chef Fregz, a porter, at an elegant, sophisticated, yet down to earth location in Lagos, The Metaphor .

In a statement by Canard Duchêne, its Managing Director, West Africa, Larry Maduagwu, was quoted as saying: “Till today, Canard Duchêne still stays true to the heart of its heritage, mixing family history, with a passion for the finer things. This was why we decided to partner as sponsors of Chef Fregz, Fregz a porter, because of the brand’s appreciation and passion for family and values.”

Music filled the air as guests were treated to cross cultural culinary delicacies, while sipping gorgeously mixed champagne cocktails provided by the sponsors — Canard Duchêne.

According to the statement, present at the launch were some familiar faces including: Mo Abudu, Dodos Uvieghara, Adebola Williams, Funke Adepoju, Bolanle Olukanni, Oluwakaponeski (Mama Tobi) Mo Cheddah, Toke Makinwa, Mimi Onalaja and Sophia Ike-Onu.

Also present were loyal Champagne enthusiasts and connoisseurs looking forward to tasting Champagne that is different from all the other brands presently oversaturated in the Nigerian market.

The firm said it hopes to become a brand that is enjoyed by Nigerians not because of its superior taste but more importantly because of the brand’s heritage and unique passion for family values that has allowed it to stand the test of time.

Founded in the 1860s from vineyards in Montagne de Reims, Canard Duchêne was created purely out of love, when a barrel-maker called Victor Canard met a winemaker’s daughter called Léonie Duchêne.

They fell madly in love and through their great passion for wines, worked together to produce their own unique Champagne, Canard Duchêne.

