Buhari: We’ve not Given up on Leah Sharibu, Chibok Girls in Boko Haram Captivity

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said his government has not given up on liberating Leah Sharibu and the remaining 112 Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity.

He said told the people of Borno during his visit to the state to commission some projects that his administration is doing everything possible to ensure that all their loved ones in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regain their freedom.

The president, who was welcomed to Borno State by a massive crowd, lauded the unique approach of Governor Kashim Shettima in governance, adding that his projects in the establishment of educational centres particularly among primary school level is highly commendable.

He noted that such intervention is essential in building enduring and formidable education at the tertiary level, which is in line with international best practices.

The president, who spoke at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkanemi, after a round of commissioning of projects executed by the administration of Governor Shettima, added that the Borno State Government’s focus on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against education and girl-child education.

He lamented that the terrorists, in exhibition of their malice against girl-child education, abducted the Chibok schoolgirls in Chibok and Dapchi in Yobe State, but however regretted that some of the abducted girls are still in captivity.

Buhari said: “I am pleased to be in Borno State on a state visit. I sincerely appreciate the good people of Borno State and as well commend your loyalty and support at all times.

“Since my arrival in Borno State today, I have commissioned different projects. I am highly impressed by Governor Kashim Shettima’s unique approach towards establishment of educational centres particularly, at the primary level.

“As demonstrated by Governor Kashim Shettima, it is essential to give priority attention to primary school education in order to ensure formidable education at the tertiary level in line with international best practices.

“Borno State focussing on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against girl-child education. The terrorists in their crusades of malice against girl-child education abducted Chibok schoolgirls in Borno and Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State. And unfortunately, some of the girls are still in captivity.

“We won’t give up on them. As I have always said, as a Nigerian, as president, I assure all that we will do the needful to ensure that all Nigerians whose loved ones are in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regain their freedom,” he added.

Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkanemi, Governor Shettima said the people of the North-east are eternally indebted to President Buhari for his supports.

He lamented that the state has been battling with poverty, environmental issue and lack of access to education.

The governor, while complaining that Borno remains the only state in the country without both federal polytechnic and a federal college of education, said the government in the state would continue to be committed to education.

On his part, the Shehu of Borno lauded the president for the respect he accords traditional institution and commended him for his efforts at addressing insurgency in the North-east.

He said with prayers and commitment towards the ongoing operations at the shores of the Lake Chad, the insurgency would be finally arrested.

He however promised to always provide information and advice on Boko Haram threats.

During the visit, President Buhari commissioned some newly built mega schools constructed by Shettima, the Maiduguri industrial hub and housing estates among others.