WHO, Sokoto Collaborate on Eradication of Malaria, Children Killer Diseases

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The World Health Organisation ( WHO) has said that it is partnering with the Sokoto State government in the eradication of malaria and other children killer diseases.

The WHO Coordinator in Sokoto State, Dr Habibu Yahaya, stated this Wednesday while briefing journalists as part of activities to celebrate Malaria and Immunization Day on Thursday in Sokoto.

Habibu further said that for malaria to be totally eliminated in Nigeria, the organisation and other eliminating agencies are to collaborate with media for public sensitisation.

He said that malaria is a serious health challenge facing the state, the country and the world at large because of its high mortality rate.

He stated that despite the free antimalarial drugs available in all the health facilities in the state, people have refused to make themselves available for treatment.

According to him, 3.5 million long lasting insecticide nets were provided for the people last year, but many people failed to use the nets.

On his part, the Director in charge of Procurement in the organisation, Dr Billyaminu Bello, said that WHO in collaboration with other agencies and state government would do everything possible to eliminate malaria in the state before 2020.

Dr Rarai Muhammad, a director, said health care delivery is a multi task, hence a need for synergy between the stakeholders in the health sector and media for public sensitisation and awareness creation.

She said that much has been done in the area of immunization, adding that presently, Sokoto State is polio free.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in the state, represented by Dr Abdurahaman Ahmed, said that the state government would continue to partner with any organisation or agency for quality health delivery.

