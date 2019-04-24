NBS: 1,236 Persons Convicted of Drug Offences in 2018

James Emejo in Abuja

A total of 1,236 persons were convicted of drug-related offences in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated.

While 1,002 persons were on counselling for drug abuse, 267,635 kg of exhibits were destroyed including 3,660 hectares of farmland.

According to the Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics 2018 published by the statistical agency Wednesday, Edo State recorded the highest incidence of drug seizure with 42,402 kg, while Borno recorded the least with 147.54kg of drugs seized.

The NBS stated that 316,365kg of drugs were seized during the year under review.

It added that a total of 271,812 kg of cannabis was seized, representing 85.9 per cent of the total drug seized within the period under review.

Tramadol followed closely with 22,562kg seized representing 7.1 per cent of the total drug seized.

The NBS said 9,824 arrests were made in 2018 including 9,122 male and 702 for female drug offences.