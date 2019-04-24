MOC for 20th National Sports Festival Inaugurated

The Main Organising Committee for the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State has been inaugurated.

The 19-man MOC has the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola as the Chairman and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu as Vice Chairman.

On the inauguration, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung charged the MOC to be committed and let history be repeated through a successful hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival.

“I am entrusting this mandate in your custody believing that as we wind down, the transition process shall in no way affect the build-up and preparation for the next Festival.

“I challenge you to look at service to humanity and the future and bear in mind the development of this great country.

“It is also the responsibility of the MOC to educate Nigerians with advocacy, to appreciate the significance of the National Sports Festival and sports in National development. Sports has moved from recreation to big business. We must therefore use sports to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.

“You have been saddled with a National trust of over 200 million Nigerians and the MOC must deliver on this trust. Let us harmonize all our experiences . The success of this Festival lies on synergy, mutual respect and commitment. Wherever I am in 2020, I will come around to celebrate the success of your hard work,” Dalung said.

In his acceptance speech, the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola thanked the Minister on behalf of the MOC for the opportunity to serve.

“With absolute gratitude to God and a very high sense of humility that I, on behalf of the members of the Main Organising Committee of the 20th National Sports Festival Edo 2020, accept our appointment.

“The task is enormous and daunting but nevertheless not insurmountable. We appreciate the sacrifices involved and pledge to do our utmost best to deliver on the responsibilities assigned to us.

“Having come out successfully with the organisation and delivery of the 19th edition of the Festival, we are confident that with the hindsight of the experience acquired by majority of the members and the cooperation of the LOC and support of all stakeholders, the Games will be a huge success”.

Members of the MOC also include the Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Presidents of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Directors of Grassroots Sports Federation, Federations and Elite Athletes Department, Facilities and Stadia Management, Sports Medicine, Finance and Accounts, Press, Human Resources Management, National Institute for Sports, Planning, Monitoring and ICT, Director Sports Edo State, Fanny Amun, Simeon Oduyebo, Head, Legal Unit, Chairman, Committee Of States Directors of Sports, Representative of the Honorable Minister and the Permanent Secretary.

The MOC held its inaugural meeting immediately after its inauguration.