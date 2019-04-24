Maiduguri Wears New Look as Buhari Visits Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, is wearing a new look as finishing touches have been put in place to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday.

The president is expected in the state to commission some projects built by Governor Kashim Shettima.

During the president’s visit, he is expected to commission projects in health, education and housing sectors.

Eleven projects have been slated for the president’s commissioning within Maiduguri metropolis.

As at Wednesday when THISDAY went round the town, many things have been put in perfect condition.

The roads were touched and many edifice repainted, which made the town wear a beautiful look.

A security source said the people of the town should brace up for little inconvenience as many of the roads might be closed during the visit.

Among the projects to be commissioned include Njimtilo Industrial Layout, the State University, two mega schools, Aliko Dangote school, Legacy Garden, General Hospital project and Chest Clinic, Osibanjo Rural Electrification Board and the 10-kilometre Pompomari bypass.