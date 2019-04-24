Julius Berger Wins NSITF’s CEO Excellence Award

Ogheneuvede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has presented an award to the doyen of the engineering construction industry in Nigeria, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for the company’s excellent staff welfare records and consistent contribution to the country’s Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The event which was tagged “NSITF MD/CE Excellence Awards”, was attended by the board of directors, executive management and managers of NSITF from across the country, Director-General of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), as well as managing directors and chief executives of corporations and institutions.

NSITF said that Julius Berger was honoured with the award for its consistent contribution to the institution.

Executive Director of Administration, Julius Berger, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, led the delegation to receive the award on behalf of company.

The award was presented to Julius Berger by the Executive Director of Operations, NSITF, Chief Kemi Nelson.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Bayi said: “Julius Berger would like to use the opportunity of the award to say a big thank you to both NECA and NSITF for considering us worthy of this meritorious award.

“The scheme has been quite beneficial to our employees and their families, which include the deceased and those who suffered permanent disabilities in the course of their jobs; their spouses and children are by the scheme, receiving monthly stipends that make life more convenient to them.

“The scheme ensures that families of deceased and injured staff are assured of three square meals and opportunity to attain basic necessities. It is our fervent hope that the scheme will continue to get better and better.”

He said Julius Berger remains committed to improving its efforts on the helpful and worthy implementation of the Employees Compensation Scheme.

Bayi also noted that in 2013, the company received the award of a brand new ambulance from the NSITF in recognition of the company’s meritorious commitment and compliance to the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

According to him, since the commencement of this scheme, the processes of employee compensation has improved significantly and become less cumbersome.

While noting that Julius Berger looks forward to a more mutually robust working relationship with the NSITF and NECA in the coming years, he thanked NECA and NSITF for their very helpful collaboration in sensitising the employees on the importance of making the workplace safer.

Other corporate organisations recognised by the NSITF at the ceremony include, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Nigerian-Ghana International Schools Kuje, and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, expressed his delight over the awards given to deserving corporations and staff NSITF, and urged them to sustain their good efforts with even more productive hard work.