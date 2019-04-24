House Chief Whip Explains Choice of Gbajabiamila as Speaker

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Duguwa, yesterday explained the rationale behind All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives as done against the will of the party in the eighth Assembly arrangement.

Doguwa, who won his fourth House of Representatives seat in the Tudunwada/Doguwa federal constituency, said he was going for the post of the Majority Leader as part of the original arrangement of the ruling party.

According to him, “It is apparent that the party is considering the original zoning formula suggested in the eighth assembly, which had at that time Gbajabiamila from Southwest as Speaker, M.T Monguno, Deputy Speaker, while my humble self as Majority Leader.”

The lawmaker told journalists yesterday that the Northwest region, having got the highest number of elected members at the lower legislative chambers, the ninth House of Representatives should give Northwest the position of the Deputy Speaker as well as the Majority Leader

He also noted that public service delivery is not the same as providing privately made goods and services to the market, adding that the public accountability is not the same as profit margin, because there are different forces involved which must be understood and improved if we must serve the public better.

“I, Duguwa, today understand that the public service delivery, quality of life and economic fortunes of Nigerians are directly at stake, and as a leading figure, I will encourage and ensure a more collaborative relations with the executive arm government to reach equitable and efficient outcomes.”

Duguwa maintained that the ninth National Assembly members needed to use their skills, innovation and ingenuity in taking the country to the next level.

“We must focus our energy and creativity on getting things done, and as leaders, we must be faithful to honour national call, meet the needs of our citizens, schools, water, roads, healthcare and shelter,” the lawmaker said.

He warned that at this level, government, in collaboration with the National Assembly, must ensure that the government delivers dividends of democracy to the citizens.

“But no doubts that our country must always have new challenges, the most important of these challenges is the challenge of sustainable development, and by which a capacity must be built to meet the yearnings

of the citizens,” Doguwa

added.

He said his desire is to bring about fundamental changes in public and private sector collaboration in order to move to the next and desired level.

Doguwa promised that as Nigeria ushers in a new ninth National Assembly, his treasure of experience would certainly give vigour and depth in setting a new legislative agenda in pursuit of the Nigeria goals.