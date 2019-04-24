Buhari to Inaugurate $70m Oshodi Transport Interchange Wednesday

LASG restricts vehicular movement on some roads

Gboyega Akinsanmi

President Muhammadu Buhari will Wednesday inaugurate Africa’s first mega bus terminal, Oshodi Transport Interchange, constructed at a whopping sum of $70 million, according to the Lagos State Government.

The state government also disclosed that the president would inaugurate the 10-lane Oshodi-Airport Road; 170-bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital); Lagos State Theatre at Oregun, and 820 high occupancy vehicles during a one-day state visit.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan who made the disclosure in a statement he issued yesterday, also announced vehicular restriction in Kodesho Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way and Kudirat Abiola Way, among others.

The statement added that other routes to be affected “are Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport to LASUTH under-bridge), and Ikorodu Road (between the Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange)

“Also, to be affected are Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), and International Airport road through the local wing to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

“All the roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned-off when necessary; Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period, as they are central to the president’s itinerary,’’ the statement added.

The state government urged motorists and commuters “to avoid the listed roads while those who find it unavoidable to ply the listed roads were advised to be patient and co-operate with traffic managers.”

The statement said the presidential visit would “hold between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. during which traffic on some routes will be diverted in order to ensure a free flow of traffic.”

Constructed purely by an indigenous construction firm, Planet Project Limited under the leadership of Mr. Biodun Otunola, the transport interchange was a people-oriented project that would help at least one million residents commute easily daily.

A statement from Planet Project Corporate Communication Office explained the rationale behind the transport interchange, which it said, was informed by the peculiarity of Oshodi, West Africa’s busiest transport interchange, with over 13 parks and 5,600 buses loading per day.

It said Oshodi “has over 100,000 passengers and 1 million pedestrians daily, with 76 per cent of its land area dedicated to transport and related activities. This leads to serious traffic congestion and other environmental issues.

“Our concept seeks to transform Oshodi into a world-class Central Business District (CBD) with business, travel and leisure activities conducted in a serene, secure, clean, orderly and hygienic environment, comparable with other transport terminals around the world including Stratford and Victoria Bus Station in the United Kingdom.”

The statement added that the transport interchange would consolidate all the 13 city and interstate bus parks into three multi-storey terminals, providing standard facilities including waiting area, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers lounge, parking areas, rest rooms, accessible walkways and pedestrian sky-walks linking all the three terminals.

According to the statement, other components of the terminal include 20 lifts and escalators, two sky-walks connecting the terminals to each other, Architectural LED Lights, passenger concourse, public address systems, bus depot, passenger drop-off areas, taxi and car parks, passenger lounge for intercity commuters, loading bays, passenger information systems, among others.