Buhari Arrives Lagos, Received by South-west Govs

By Omololu Ogunmade in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State where he’s billed to commission projects executed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The president arrived the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 10:30am aboard the Nigeria Air Force Plane 001.

He was received on arrival by the host, Ambode, his Oyo State counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi, Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Acting Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shuaibu.

Also present were the Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Prof. Omoleye Daramola.

The president immediately inspected the guard of honour before proceeding to Ayinke House in Ikeja to commission the world class maternity hospital.

