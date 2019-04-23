Your List of 110 Achievements Laughable, Kogi PDP Tells Gov

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has described the ‘List of 110 Achievements’ published by the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, as a ruse, insisting that his administration assumed power to purposely loot the state’s resources.

The state chapter of the PDP in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Bode Ogunmola, lamented that the administration in an attempt to bury its head in the shame it found itself because of its woeful performance, is listing epitome of power shift, epitome of inconclusive electoral reform, detribalised governor, unifier governor, and breaker of ethnic jingoism as part of the 110 achievements.

“The PDP notes with disgrace that an administration would list freedom of expression in the state, destruction of intelligence gathering at the detriment of criminals, best governor in security programme, restore confidence to local and foreign investors, farmers are now more confident than ever before, father of new direction agenda as achievements,” the statement said.

The party said the present administration which accidentally found itself in Lugard House has succeeded in looting the state’s resources.

While noting that the plan to loot the state was a grand design by Bello, it said it began with his alleged wrongful asset declaration put at several billions of naira, with an amount that cannot be buttressed having worked as a civil servant in Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission for about ten years.

The PDP urged the APC to apologise for making public the document containing list of achievements to include: “Farmers are now more confident than ever before, father of new direction agenda, Youth Ambassador in governance, addressed the menace of quackery in the health profession, purchased over 500 motor cycles as security outfits to reduce crimes, and construction of Army forward operation at different places in the state.

Others achievements contained in the list which the party also frowned at were “training of forest guards, provision of free Toll Lines to enhance good information, creation of dialogue and cooperation platform for peace between the herdsmen and farmers, training of security personnel, and establishment of health plus programme.

The major opposition party also described the APC-led administration in Kogi as a student union government.

It noted that the APC having told and exhausted all the lies in its custody, chooses to display its initiated and completed projects, has ended up making a laughing stock of itself, saying it is justifying the fact that it has only succeeded in wasting the four years stolen mandate.

The PDP also called on President Mohammadu Buhari to visit the state to inaugurate some of Bello’s achievements in four years as published by the state government, which include: unparalleled response to medical emergency situation, introduction of PPP (Public Private Partnership into the health sectors, having the likes of performing and hardworking aides as Asuku Jamiu, Abubakar Ohere, Abdulmalik Abdulkarim, Professor Ahmed Adam, and others in his government.

The PDP urged the people of the state to persevere in the midst of the administration they find themselves, assuring that the APC-led administration has expired, with Kogi people waiting for November governorship election to vote him out of office.