Transcorp Hilton Appoints Seimodei Director of Operations

The Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the promotion of Ebikaboere Seimodei to the position of Director of Operations. Until her promotion, Ebi was the hotel’s Operations Manager.

A statement explained that she becomes the first Nigerian national to occupy the position of Director of Operations.

She is expected to lead the Operations Team of the 670-room hotel to deliver consistent quality service.

She started her hospitality career over 25 years ago when she joined Transcorp Hilton Abuja as a Reservations Sales Agent on the National Youth Service Corps Program.

She rose through the ranks and held several positions including Reservations Manager, Front Office Manager, Quality Manager and Operations Manager.

A graduate of Sociology from the University of Jos, Seimodei has been on various Hilton leadership programs. The Kaizen Institute of Africa also certified her as a Kaizen Manager.

The hotel also announced the appointment of Janet Dakim as the Director of Group Conference & Events.

According to the statement, Dakim was most recently the hotel’s group conference and events manager.

Dakim joined Transcorp Hilton Abuja over 20 years ago and she has held various positions in Human Resources, Sales and Group, Conference & Events.

A graduate of Federal Polytechnic Idah, Janet has been on various leadership programs including Proactive Leadership course and GC&E Managers Induction.

“We are delighted about these appointments as this once again reinforces our commitment good Corporate Governance by our belief in diversity and inclusion,” the MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo said.

Also, the General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Kevin Brett said: “These are well-deserved appointments, Ebi and Janet have delivered successes in their previous roles in the hotel and I am confident that they will do even better as they step into these critical roles.”