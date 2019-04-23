Guild of Editors Seeks Collaboration with NUJ

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The President of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs. Funke Egbemode, yesterday in Kano called for synergy between NGE and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), insisting that such will ensure better working conditions and welfare of journalists in Nigeria.

Egbemode, who is also the Managing Director of the New Telegraph Newspapers, noted that increased working relationship between the NGE and NUJ would be of a great benefit for the journalism profession.

She said there should be fraternity that exists between NGE and NUJ so as to gain mutual respect as well as redeem the journalism profession from ridicule and intimidation from external forces.

According to the editor, her administration in the NGE has been advocating for the need for mutual understanding and operation between NGE and NUJ, while also calling on stakeholders of the two professional bodies to think towards that direction.

She commended Kano Council of the NUJ for conducting themselves “in a more mature and professional way. The Kano NUJ has remained pace-setters across the country. I am glad with what you are doing.

“The only place we experienced this kind maturity and excellent relationship between NGE and NUJ was in China, not knowing that is highly workable in our own country.”

In his remark, the Chairman of NUJ Kano Council, Abbas Ibrahim, commended the NGE president for her giant strides in office, and urged her never to relent in her efforts to re-brand journalism profession in Nigeria.

Ibrahim said: “In the world of journalism today, Funke is a success story and also a source of inspiration whose qualities should be imbibed for a better journalism practices.”

In his remarks, Sule Yau Sule, who is a former Director of Press in Kano and a veteran journalist, said: “Today what is actually missing is the sound relationship between working journalists on ground and their editors, and if that is achieved, the practice would tremendously improve for the better.”