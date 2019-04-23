Farmcrowdy Partners Firm to Empower Small Holder Farmers

Jonathan Eze

Farmcrowdy Group subsidiary company, Farmgate Africa, has partnered Livestock 247.com to empower small holder farmers in the country.

The co-founder and Managing Director, Farmgate Africa, Kenneth Obiajulu, said the partnership was to strengthen Farmgate Africa’s plans to grow the market-access for farmers and buyers, noting that the company’s goal has always been to collaborate with relevant partners in the agribusiness space to deliver value for both smallholder farmers and major processors/buyers.

“With our livestock portfolio, we have received substantial orders from notable key accounts that require bulls which meets with specific criteria. Our vision is a shared one with Livestock247.com, and this sees us developing the marketing together both from a production and marketing point,” he said.

According to him, the partnership between Livestock247.com, Farmgate Africa and the Farmcrowdy Group as a whole would deepen the offerings in the agricultural space in terms of proper organization and profitable deployment of funds to key areas of production and trading.

“On the production end, Farmcrowdy has partnered with Livestock247.com in piloting its first ever cattle feedlot in Adamawa State. The first phases have been quite successful and this sees the businesses scaling production to over 24,000 bulls with about 1,200 feedlot clusters in the North East, North West and Southern parts of Nigeria operating through feedlot systems.

“On the trading end, Farmgate Africa has anchored the relationship that sees Livestock247.com trading in excess of 20,000 bulls in over 10 abattoirs in Lagos for FY2019 alone,” he stated.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Livestock247.com, Ibrahim Maigari Ahmadu, said Lagos slaughters over 6000 cows a day, being the largest consuming livestock market in sub-Saharan Africa. in production, stressed that its target is to produce in excess of 24,000 bulls through 1,200 feedlot clusters in the next one year.

He said Livestock247.com provides a platform for buyers of livestock to purchase fit for slaughter livestock from anywhere and at any time without inconveniences, saying that the platform also gives sellers of livestock a borderless reach and access to market 24/7.

“The outcome of the partnership with Farmgate Africa and the Farmcrowdy Group as well, will afford potential customers the ability to buy quality, traceable and fit for slaughter livestock, empower livestock farmers through the feedlot programme, respond to the call by the Federal Government to key into the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) through intensification of livestock production, change the narrative by providing an alternative to nomadic pastoralism which has been a source of conflicts around Nigeria, create more job opportunities and provide veterinary professionals, haulage companies, ruminant feed producers with more activities,” he said.

The Group CEO of Farmcrowdy Group, Onyeka Akumah, expressed delight at the partnership while stating that Farmgate Africa was already creating huge strides in the Cattle business with an exclusive partner like Livestock247.