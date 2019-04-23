Creativity and Innovation Day: Obaseki banks on Edo creative industry with Film, TV village, Innovation Hub

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assured ample opportunity for youths in the creative industry with the Edo film and TV village as well as the Edo Innovation Hub, which are initiatives to boost productivity and meaningfully engage the state’s teeming youth population.

The governor said this in commemoration of the World Creativity and Innovation Day marked by the United Nations (UN), every April 21.

The governor said the state government was creating structures in the state to exploit the economic benefits of Nigeria’s booming creative industry and also the deployment of innovation in science and technology to change lives and solve society’s most pressing problems.

According to him, “As we mark the World Creativity and Innovation Day, the state government is assuring of its commitment to the Edo Film and Television Village, an initiative to exploit the creative energies of our youths and give them the opportunity to create wealth through their talent.”

He said that the Film and Television village will tap talents in film, television, other audiovisual products in the performing arts, new media and publishing to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

He added that provision for the construction of the site for the village has been made and work would soon commence in earnest, noting, “We have a rich cultural heritage in Edo and our Film and TV village will provide opportunity for our youth to tell our stories to the world, helping to preserve our culture and also contributing to our economic diversification plans.”

He said the theme of this year’s commemoration, ‘Fashion and Sustainability: Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good’ is in sync with the state’s campaign to engage every sector in contributing to economic development.

According to the UN, “the creative economy –which includes audiovisual products, design, new media, performing arts, publishing and visual arts– is a highly transformative sector of the world economy in terms of income generation, job creation and export earnings.

“Culture is an essential component of sustainable development and represents a source of identity, innovation and creativity for the individual and community. At the same time, creativity and culture have a significant non-monetary value that contributes to inclusive social development, to dialogue and understanding between peoples.”