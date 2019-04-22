Killings: Atiku Calls on FG to Stem Insecurity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the alarming increase in insecurity across the country, the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the federal government to put an end to its empty rhetorics and take urgent action to stem insecurity.

The former vice-president made the call Monday in a statement he personally signed, where he lamented that when the punishment for crimes are not forthcoming, criminals are emboldened to commit even worse crimes.

He stressed the need to keep Nigeria safe for Nigerians and foreigners, noting that as long as there is impunity, the nation would lack unity and security.

Atiku added that the death of any Nigerian or foreigner from terror, crime or insecurity grieves his heart, stressing that nobody’s life is worth taking to advance a religious, political or criminal cause.

He stated: “Impunity must end and must end today. These crimes continue to reoccur because previous killings have not been met with justice.

“I condemn the killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian colleague, Mathew Oguche. I condemn these recent killings in the strongest possible terms and I want the government and people of the United Kingdom to know that these atrocious actions do not reflect Nigeria’s national character.

“These killings must end or Nigeria will lose desperately needed friends, partners and investors. Not only do I condemn this recent killing, but I make an urgent call for the federal and state authorities to track down the culprits and make them pay for their crimes. The time for empty rhetoric is long gone. Now is the time for urgent national action to stem insecurity.

“Nigeria must once again become synonymous with peace, progress and prosperity. This can only happen when crime and punishment are a natural cause and effect.”