Infrastructure: XEM Consultants to Partner China Chambers of Commerce

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A Nigerian firm, XEM Consultants Limited is set to partner the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) to support infrastructural development and maintenance in the country.

The move, XEM, disclosed was essentially to train Nigerians to manage and maintain the infrastructure built by the Chinese firms in the country through their service centre and after-sale service.

The Managing Director, XEM, Eugenia Ndukwe, gave the hint when she received the Vice President of CGCOC a Chinese construction firm, Mr Yanguo BI, recently in Abuja.

She said the partnership was strategic for the country as it meant more job opportunities for Nigerians and sustainability of the anticipated development from China to Nigeria.

According to her, “We are partnering through the training and development projects that they have. They said they do not want to build these infrastructures and be the ones to maintain it but that they want to train Nigerians who would be able to do that. So this strategic partnership is a new dawn for Nigeria.”

Ndukwe also disclosed that the firm was able to broker a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Petroleum and a Chinese university, for the training of over 50 Nigerian students in oil and gas development in China.

The students were under the sponsorship of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

“We do also thank PTDF for giving us the opportunity of having to test our service and I can tell you that our students are doing very well. Very soon we will be having China-Nigeria Science and Technology Summit which is a product of the students of PTDF studying in China,” she revealed.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President, CGCOC, Mr. Yanguo BI, stated that the visit was based on the framework for strategic partnership between the CCCME and XEM on after sale services.

He stressed that the partnership was a priority for the Chinese Service Centre of Electro-mechanical products in Africa, to bring about mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese companies in Nigeria and the country.

He disclosed that human capital development and training were key to achieving the objective of the collaboration.

“For the Chinese service centre, this partnership is the first priority for this year especially for CGC Nigeria. We have had a very fruitful meeting and I believe there is a very bright future for both Nigeria and China in terms of cooperation.”