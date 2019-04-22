Dickson: How My Successor will Emerge

Emmanuel Addeh inYenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend said his successor would not come from his pocket, insisting that such decision was too important to be made by one person.

Dickson explained that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that would take his place would emerge through intense prayers and consultations.

The governor, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Fidelis Spriwei, spoke at the Monthly Praise Night and the 8th edition of the Easter Cantata programme organised by his administration in Yenagoa on Saturday night.

Ahead of the November 2 governorship election, the governor emphasised the need for all well-meaning Bayelsans and friends of the state to pray for its continued stability and peace.

He also urged the people to seek the face of God for his divine direction as the PDP embarked on the search for the next governor of the state.

Dickson said he had prayed the state should not be handed over to a person who had no regard for the authority’ of God.

“My position on who succeeds me is firmly anchored on the belief that God does not only give power but truly rules in the affairs of men,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the clergy and people of the state for their prayers and support in the past seven years, attributing his achievements in office to the mercies of God.

He said: “I will not cease thanking God and you the clergymen and indeed the good people of our state for the prayers and encouragement and support you are giving to me and my team.

“We have achieved a lot in the past seven years because of your support and the mercies of God in spite of the meaningless distractions to destabilise our state, which has been adjudged as the most stable in the Niger Delta.

“But as usual, let me call on all of us to use this period of Easter, which is a period for sober reflection, to continue to invite the presence of God in our state.

“We must not relent in our prayers because the enemies of our land are planning hard to destroy the peace and stability we have laboured to build.

“But we have nothing to fear. They put their trust in chariots, weapons and connections in Abuja but we trust in the Almighty God who has always saved us.

“Since we handed over our government to God, we have been reinforcing it through prayers and positive declarations that this state, which I call the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation shall not be handed over again to anybody who does not fear the authority of the Almighty God above.

“I will formally invite everybody in this state to pray because I feel that the next leader of our state is not going to be selected from my pocket. No, I won’t do that; it’s too important a decision to come from one person.

“That is why we have to first commit it as a burden to God so that we can be guided not by the whims, thoughts, desires and calculations of men but by His divine will and direction. After the prayers, then I will engage on intensive consultations.

“For all those who are thinking of being part of this equation, I prescribe same for you. Don’t overheat the system because we still

have a lot to do for our state even in the remaining months.”