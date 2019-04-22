Canon Partners Nafham

Canon has announced a partnership with Nafham, a free online crowdsourced educational platform, to create an innovative photography and film making online course, ‘Hekayet Sora.’ The e-learning course, which falls under the Canon Academy’s umbrella, would offer Nafham students in Egypt aged between 11-18 practical training for photography and film making through a series of instructional videos.

Nafham’s crowdsourced videos are five to 20 minutes in length and are revised by experts and professionals. The videos are explained through concepts usually taken in class using a variety of simple and engaging methods, making it easier for students to understand and apply them. In addition, these videos are categorised by grade, subject, term and academic schedule to make the curriculum easier for students to navigate and get the lessons they want to review immediately.

Mai Youssef, Corporate Communications & Marketing Services Director, ‎Canon Middle East and Central and North Africa, said: “Our partnership with Nafham is a wonderful opportunity to support youth explore and gain the latest knowledge in the art of photography and film making.”