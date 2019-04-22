Adamawa Gov-elect Felicitates with Christians on Easter

Daji Sani in Yola



The Adamawa State Governor-elect, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has felicitated with the citizens of the state, especially Christians on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Fintiri said the events bear the hallmarks of love and sacrifice, which mankind should embrace.

The governor-elect said he is confident that the lessons learnt during Lenten season leading up to the holy week will continue to guide the words and actions of each everyone in the struggle to make the state and the country better.

He has also condemned the recent attack on Bolon village and its environs in Demsa Local Government Area (LGA), which resulted to destruction of lives and property in its wake.

He described the latest attack as unfortunate, coming at a time when activities were returning to normalcy in the area.

Fintiri urged security agents to double their efforts in unmasking the attackers and bringing them to book to serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention

to commit crime in the future.